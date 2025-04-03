Prince Harry reacts to Sentebale investigation: 'It will unveil the truth'

Prince Harry has been accused of harassment and bullying by Sentebale's chairwoman Sophie Chandauka

Prince Harry is speaking out amid an investigation into his charity, Sentebale, following his "forced resignation" as patron last week.

The UK’s Charity Commission confirmed it is launching a probe into the organisation after its chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, accused the Duke of Sussex of harassment and bullying — claims that sources close to Harry have dismissed as a “publicity stunt.”

In a fresh statement made on April 3, Harry described the situation as “heartbreaking” and insisted that “blatant lies” were harming those who have dedicated years to the charity’s mission.

“From the inception of Sentebale nearly 20 years ago, Prince Seeiso and I have had a clear goal: to support the children and young people in Southern Africa in memory of our mothers,” he said.

“What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal," he added.

Despite the turmoil, Harry welcomed the investigation.

“We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign," he declared in his new statement, adding, "We remain hopeful this will allow for the charity to be put in the right hands immediately, for the sake of the communities we serve.”