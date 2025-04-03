Shiloh Jolie tones down fashion choices after bold pink buzzcut

Shilloh Jolie made a stark fashion choice, ditching her tomboy persona for a more girly appearance.

A year after debuting her fiery pink buzzcut, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter decided to keep longer locks, channeling a more feminine look.

Page Six reported on Wednesday, April 2, that the 18-year-old was photographed while heading to a dance class in Los Angeles.

According to photos obtained by the outlet, she pulled back her longer blonde hair into a high bun.

Shiloh stepped out for the extracurricular activity in a laid-back look. She was seen wearing a black sweatshirt paired with baggy pants and flip flops.

The teenager accesorised her casual outfit with gold hoops and a thumb ring.

Shiloh, who dropped “Pitt” from her surname last year, was previously spotted heading to her dance class in February, but her transformation hasn’t been observed until now.

She kept a low profile then and hid her blond locks underneath a “Scarface” hoodie.

Among all Maleficent’s star kids, Shiloh tends to keep her life under the radar.

In February, Angelina told reporters at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that while none of her six kids want to be actors, Shiloh especially “hates” the celebrity lifestyle.

According to her famous mother, the aspiring dancer has shied away from the spotlight and is “extremely private” about her life.