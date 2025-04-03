Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord tease ambitious space thriller 'Project Hail Mary'

Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller took the stage at CinemaCon to tease their upcoming film, Project Hail Mary.

The movie, based on Andy Weir's novel, follows middle school science teacher Ryland Grace (Gosling) as he wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

The exclusive footage showcased Gosling's character transforming from a hesitant teacher to a brave astronaut on a mission to save Earth from an astronomical catastrophe.

The Barbie star's witty one-liners, such as "I put the not in astronaut" and "I'm not an astronaut," had the audience laughing.

After the footage, Gosling, Lord, and Miller charmed the crowd with their banter.

The actor explained that the project began when they "fell in love with a book by Andy Weir" and wanted to bring its ambitious story to life. Lord praised Gosling as "the best actor of his generation" who delivers an iconic, funny, and brave performance.

He joked that working with Lord and Miller was a unique experience, saying they "have a singular vision which is weird because there's two of them. They are only happy if they make you do the very rare and coveted laugh cry."

Seriously, though, Gosling expressed his genuine love for playing the character, saying, "He goes on such a journey... This is why you go to the movies."

Project Hail Mary is set to release on March 20, 2026.