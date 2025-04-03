Will Smith forced to leave hotel after unsettling encounter

Will Smith opened up about a chilling experience that left him stunned, forcing him to pack up and check out of a hotel early.

The 55-year-old legendary actor got real about a creepy experience he had while playing "True Confessions" with his Bad Boys co-star Martin Lawrence on The Tonight Show.

While reading his card, Will shared: "I once had to emergency check out of a hotel because of a ghost."

In the game, each of the three took turns reading a supposed true fact, while the others tried to guess if it was real or not.

The King Richard actor continued: "This was probably 27 years ago."

Jimmy then asked Will to explain why he suddenly felt the urge to leave the room.

"The ghost urinated in my friend’s toilet. And cleared all of his messages from his phone... It was the Lanesborough Hotel in London," the actor shared.

However, Jimmy joked and asking if it was "a British ghost," but Will quickly replied they "didn’t hear it speak."

Will Smith recalled: "We assumed it was British. But it was scary enough for us to check out of the hotel."