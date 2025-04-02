Prince Harry, Meghan Markle impose strict recording policy for new home visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently opened their Montecito home to a journalist from The New York Times as part of Meghan's promotional effort for her new lifestyle brand, 'As Ever.'

However, strict privacy measures remained in place during the visit while journalist Julia Moskin was given rare access to the Duchess of Sussex's kitchen-where Meghan showed her passion for home cooking-photographs of their residence were strictly prohibited.

The New York Times noted: 'This was the first time a reporter had been invited into her kitchen, offering insight into her love for cooking. (Entry was granted on the condition that no photographs were taken inside or of the house).

Prince Harry was also present at their California estate during the visit, reinforcing the couple's commitment to balancing public engagements with their deeply valued privacy.

Despite the controlled access, the visit provided a rare yet carefully curated look into their daily life