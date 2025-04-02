Lil Nas X opens up about ‘genuine’ friendship with Camila Cabello

Lil Nas X shares how Camila Cabello personally helped him

Lil Nas X reflected on collaborating with Camila Cabello and how he found a genuine friendship with her.

The 25-year-old singer collaborated with the former Fifth Harmony member on his 2024 song, He Knows, which he said “didn’t feel like work.”

The Call Me By Your Name hitmaker shared that Cabello helped her gain his “confidence back,” in interview with Paper.

"We did a great job at uplifting each other and showing each other how we view the situation and how we view each other from outside of ourselves," said Lil Nas X.

The Industry Baby singer continue, "Once you made up your mind: ‘Oh, the world doesn’t see me as something great or feels like I’ve done anything amazing.‘ To hear [affirmation] from somebody who you greatly respect and you love what they’ve done, it feels great, especially because you can feel like it comes from a genuine place, and not like someone trying to get something from you."

Gushing about his close friend, he added, "[Camila] made me feel so good, she made me feel so great. And that was the beginning of me getting my confidence back. To finally be at this place, where I’m like, 'Okay, I know who the f--k I am. I know where I'm going. I don't care what none of these b---hes say. I didn't care at first. Why do I care now?'"