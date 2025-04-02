Prince Harry holds 'special place' in hearts of Lesotho despite charity controversy

Prince Harry continues to hold 'special place' in the hearts of many in Lesotho, despite the recent controversy surrounding his departure from the HIV charity, Sentebale.

Residents of the southern African nation remains largely supportive of the Duke of Sussex, recognising his longstanding commitment to charitable efforts in the region.

According to Neo Kolane, editor of The Reporter newspaper in Lesotho, Harry's humanitarian contributions have left a lasting impact.

Speaking to GB News, Kolane emphasised the Duke's popularity: 'Prince Harry is deeply admired for his philanthropic work.'

The charity was established in 2006 in the memory of his mother Princess' Diana. Despite the ongoing controversy, which reportedly stems from internal tensions within Sentebale's leadership.

'The people of Lesotho still hold special Prince Harry in high regard.'

The departure of King Charles estranged son and Prince Seeiso from Sentebale follows reported disputes with the charity's chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. While the situation has sparked debate, it has done little to diminish the Duke's enduring legacy in Lesotho.