Zayn Malik ignores fans’ plea after cancelling last concert

Zayn Malik didn't heed his beloved fans' request, leaving them heartbroken and disappointed following a "bittersweet ending" of his first ever solo tour, Stairway to the Sky.

The former One Direction star was photographed leaving Mexico City after cancelling his last concert of the North American leg.

His departure came just days after he had to cancel his third scheduled show on March 28, hours before he was set to perform at Palacio de los Deportes.

A social media user who goes by the username Zayn Malik on Reddit shared a blurry photo with the caption, "Zayn leaving Mexico," which showed the Dusk Till Dawn singer at an airport accompanied by three crew members.

"It was a bittersweet ending, let's hope he's okay and wants to continue the tour," the user wrote in the caption.

Zayn’s departure from the city came four days after he announced he had to cancel due to "SEVERE FOOD POISONING" that left him and his crew struggling.

He apologised to his fans on Instagram Stories, expressing regret for disappointing those eagerly anticipating watching him live on stage and were waiting hours outside the venue.

Fans have been incredibly understanding of the situation, with many kindly requesting that the show be rescheduled.

"I love you so much, come back to Mexico, I cry for seeing you and not for not doing it," wrote one suporter on Instagram

"Hope he has recovered and some new news comes from his camp about touring or whatever else," another added under the Reddit post.

"We were incredibly excited to see you perform on March 28, and we understand that sometimes things don’t go as planned. However, this cancellation has left many of us heartbroken, as we have been waiting for this moment for so long," a third fan expressed.

"We truly appreciate your music and everything you do,” they added. “Please consider rescheduling the concert—we are more than willing to wait for you."

As the comments section filled with support, there was no word from Zayn's side about a potential rescheduled date but only news of his departure from Mexico.