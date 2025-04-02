‘Now You See Me’ franchise gets thrilling update on upcoming films

‘Now You See Me’ part three title released as production heads on to future endeavours

Now You See Me films return to silver screen after nine years, with part three title released and fourth film already in works.

The third film has been titled, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher and Morgan Freeman. While Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Rosamund Pike will join the cast.

During the CenimaCon, the annual convention for movie and theatres owners, Lionsgate‘s Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said, "We were so happy with the director’s cut, we’re already developing the next chapter."

"We can’t wait for audiences to discover what he’s done with the third film and thrilled he’ll be making even more magic with us," he added.

In the first look of the third instalment, the series focuses on the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horsemen (Eisenberg, Harrelson, Franco and Fisher).

However, they’re disbanded in the early moments of this third film as Eisenberg’s character tells a new generation of crooked magicians that his former comrades are dead.

"To me," he clarifies. "Things got too real for them. They gave up stuff."

The film picks up from a diamond heist that involves two generations of illusionists the Horsemen seemingly come out of retirement and join newcomers Greenblatt, Smith and Sessa to take down dangerous criminals.

The film Now You See: Now You Don’t is slated for release in November 14, 2025.