'The Beatles' movie casting sparks outrage on social media

Fans strongly react after Sony Pictures reveal star cast for 'The Beatles' movie

The Beatles movie, which is set to be led by four fantastic Hollywood stars, has already been targeted to trolls for its casting decision.

Earlier today, Sony Pictures dropped an image revealing the final actors to be playing the Fab Four in the upcoming four films directed by Sam Mendes.

Actors Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Harris Dickinson have been taken on board to play Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr, late John Lennon and late Geroge Harrison respectively.

As soon as the news broke out, it sparked controversy online with many Beatles fans criticizing the decision of casting these stars.

“They look nothing like the Beatles”, wrote one fan. Meanwhile, another one did not only had issues with the cast but also didn’t like the idea of four films.

"None these actors look like the people they’re playing! Also, four films is crazy”, one social media user penned.

On the other hand, some of them mentioned that it would have been a great idea if the makers had cast unknown people for the respective roles.

The wrote, “Unknown actors you would have found on the street (streets of UK), you would get a more authentic portrayal of The Beatles.”

“These actors however are now more recognizable names, and their presence would be more somewhat distracting.”

Mendes’ directorial movies are set to release in April 2028.