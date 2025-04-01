Prince Harry breaks into tears after receiving heartbreaking news

Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry broke into tears after receiving heartbreaking news that left him hurt and wounded.

The Duke of Sussex is devastated after suffering major loss amid his alleged ongoing dispute with Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka.

Harry's pal Alex Rayner, who attended Eton with the Duke and went to the North Pole with him in 2012, claimed he spoke to him over the weekend.

He revealed Harry is in "total shock" after being accused of "harassment and bullying" by a charity boss, adding that he "feels as if he has had one of his fingers cut off".

"He is just beyond heartbroken and flabbergasted that the charity he founded as a teenager has been taken hostage by the chair. It feels tantamount to a hostile takeover. He is so upset and hurt and wounded about the things that are being said about him," He told MailOnline.

"I think it's too early to tell whether he will just walk away now or whether he might try and get it back."

supporting his pal Harry mid ongoing controversy, Rayner said he believed the allegations Chandauka were because she was 'jealous' of Meghan Markle.

It comes after the Duke was accused of sending an "unpleasant" and "imperious" message to Chandauka after she failed to publicly quash rumours of a rift with his wife.

Chandauka has already alleged Harry tried to "eject" her through "bullying" and "harassment". While a source close to former trustees and patrons of Sentebale dismissed her comments at the weekend as a "publicity stunt".

On the the hand, several trustees have reportedly left the organisation in a dispute with Chandauka having requested her resignation.

King Charles III's younger son Harry founded Sentebale in honour of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help young people and children in southern Africa, particularly those living with HIV and Aids.