Tom Holland finally announces Spider-Man 4 title

Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man 4 finally gets a title.

The actor unveiled the movie’s title in a video clip and it’s called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will release in theatres on July 31, 2026.

It is pertinent to mention that Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) would direct the movie who also took the stage at CinemaCon on March 31.

“To say that it’s an honour to be standing on this stage is a pretty big understatement,” said Destin.

The movie-maker added, “He explained that he was a lifelong fan of the character and has been drawn to Peter Parker’s humour and messy humanity.”

However, Tom, who appeared in a video segment, offered a “massive thank you” to the audience “for all of your support”.

He further said, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start.”

Interestingly, Destin described the movie as a “ride that we haven’t really seen before”.

The title was a reference to a 2008 storyline that took place after a universe-altering event in which everyone forgot who Spider-Man was.

This storyline reportedly ended the marriage of Tom’s Peter Parker and Zendaya’s Mary-Jane.

The title was apt because Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with the world forgetting who Spider-Man and Peter Parker were.

For the unversed, Tom was last seen onscreen as the heroic web-slinger in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which garnered over $1.9 billion at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Tom previously confirmed that his fourth time leading a Spider-Man movie was in process.

Speaking on The Tonight Show, the Uncharted actor told Jimmy Fallon that filming would begin in the summer of 2025.

“Everything's good to go. We're nearly there. Super exciting. Yeah, I can't wait,” he stated at the time.