James Bond's Daniel Craig reveals shocking details about the spy franchise

Daniel Craig shares anecdote about his iconic role as James Bond

Daniel Craig, the famed James Bond, is returning to the screens with new historical romance, Queer.

During the promotions of his new film, the 57-year-old reminisces a precious moment related to the role he played in the long-running spy franchise.

No Time to Die alum revealed in an interview in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 30, about the time he got to know that he is going to be the James Bond.

The actor who played the role of 007 in Casino Royale in 2006 shared the anecdote.

The Skyfall actor mentioned that he was in a supermarket when he got the news and so he had no one close to celebrate.

Talking to host Fabio Fazio of the Italian TV show, Che Tempo Che Fa, the British actor revealed, "I had this trolley full of food, I gave it a shove, I threw it aside, I took a bottle of vodka and I said, 'Now I'm going to have a Martini!'"

For the unversed, Craig has a remarkable list of movies including Quantum of Solace, Spectre and No Time to Die.