Kate Middleton takes stern decision to protect children in latest move

Kate Middleton breaks beloved royal tradition to block new scandal

Kate Middleton seemingly makes a makes clever move as she breaks from royal tradition to stop a major scandal from happening.

The Princess of Wales was embroiled in controversy last year which shook the royal family during a critical time. Last year, Kate struggled with major health troubles.

After Kate underwent abdominal surgery last year, she was missing from the public eye causing the rumour mill to run wild over speculations. Amid all this, Kate posted a photo with her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – on Mothering Sunday in UK last year.

However, a kill notice was issued after the photo was discovered to be heavily photoshopped.

This year, Kate chose to step away from tradition on the occasion with an emotional message and a video, devoid of any personal images.

Kensington Palace on Sunday shared a montage video that showed scenic shots of nature.

It was accompanied by the message written by the future Queen herself.

“Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary,” she penned.

“This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life.”

The absence of a family photo this year is a clear departure from previous traditions. It remains to be seen if this will continue on for years to come or will resume back next year.