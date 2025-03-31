Kanye West makes shocking confession about having kids with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West made some shocking claims about his ex-wife Kim Karadashian after he accused the “Kardashian mob” for taking away his parenting ‘rights’.

The controversial rapper sat down in an interview with DJ Akademiks, via X on Sunday, March 30, in which he said that he never wanted to have children with the reality star, via Us Weekly.

Akademiks asked Ye, “When you speak about Kim, people might be like, ‘Well, you picked her. You put yourself in that.’”

Clad in a black hood and robe reminiscent of the white outfits worn by the Ku Klux Klan, Kanye, 47, spoke told the podcaster that it was his fault.

“Absolutely, I did. That was my fault. No, that was my fault,” West said.

“I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” West added.

Kim and Kanye share North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Saint, 5.

Following the recent rift with Kim after he featured his eldest daughter, North, in music video with Diddy, Ye doubled down on claims that he doesn’t have rights to his kids.

“Of all the brands I've made, I don’t got the name or likeness ownership, or at least 50-50, with my kids. So how is it joint custody?” West said. “My kids are celebrities and I don’t have a say.”