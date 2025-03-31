Prince Andrew forced to address Royal Lodge issues after family meeting

Prince Andrew finally seems to be shifting focus on Royal Lodge after family event brings his attention to crucial matter.

The Duke of York has been embroiled in a row with his brother, King Charles, over the 30-room mansion. According to the Palace, the monarch had plans to downgrade him to Frogmore Cottage, but those plans have been put on hold after Andrew provided proof that he can maintain the royal estate via his own income.

Meanwhile, the King finally cut Andrew off financially following a slew of scandals that embarrassed the royal family.

Despite claiming to have sufficient funds, Andrew has not yet started maintenance on his crumbling estate. However, it seems that the disgraced duke is finally considering action after marking daughter, Princess Eugenie’s 35th birthday at the Lodge.

According to property buying agent, the Lodge is designed for a more active household rather than to be occupied by merely two people.

“The expansive 30-room property is much more suited to large family gatherings, so it may seem lonely without their daughters and grandchildren there most of the time,” Robin Edwards told GB News.

The expert suggested that the spacious Lodge would feel empty as only Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson occupy it.

Reportedly, the bustle returned to the home when the family gathered for Eugenie’s birthday last week, reminding Andrew that he should fix the Lodge issues.

“Royal Lodge is likely very quiet with just Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson there most of the time,” he noted.

“Now that Prince Andrew has access to funds (though we still don’t know where from), it’s very likely he'll start to address Royal Lodge’s extensive maintenance issues.”

He explained that the repairs would include “essential updates to plumbing, roofing and structural concerns” and to ensure “the historic property remains liveable and up to royal standards.”

Edwards stressed that if Andrew plans on staying and to keep it safe for his daughters, he need start doing renovations as soon as possible.