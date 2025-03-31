Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell 'swirling romance': Truth revealed

Sydney Sweeney Glen Powell recent outing romantic or platonic?

Sydney Sweeney's recent appearance with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell sparked romance rumours.

Following the split speculations from her fiancé Jonathan Divo, the 27-year-old and the 36-year-old were spotted in Dallas, according to photos obtained by Deuxmoi, setting the internet ablaze.

However, the truth behind the recent Texas outing got unveiled

People reported that the Instagram account that put up the duo's picture also elaborated that the Immaculate star and Hit Man alum were present at the restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex for wedding rehearsal dinner for the Twisters actor's sister Leslie.

Another source to TMZ mentioned that the Euphoria actor and Powell's family are on very good terms.

The Handmaid's Tale actress is very close to Leslie who had also worked in the movie Anyone But You, as per the insider.

Page Six has tried to get comment from the reps of the actor and the actress but hasn't gotten any so far.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that the businessman's fiancé and the Top Gun alum have been theorized to be

However, both have always maintained that they are just really good friends.