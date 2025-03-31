Will Smith reveals 'authentic' advice before his music comeback

Will Smith sought advice from Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar releasing new album

Will Smith recently shared that he sought advice from Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar before releasing his new album, Based on a True Story.

In an interview on Sway in the Morning, Smith revealed that he made two important phone calls before starting his music project.

"Before I started, I made two phone calls," Smith said. "I talked to Jay and I talked to Kendrick. I was like, 'Hey, I want to get back in music. What’s the advice?' "

Jay-Z advised Smith to stay true to himself, saying, "Don’t fake your story... You gotta say what’s true for you." Smith found this advice inspiring, and it influenced the title of his album.

Kendrick Lamar's advice was similar, telling Smith to "say that s--- you’ve always been f------ scared to say."

Smith found this advice scary but liberating, adding, "That’s the thing with genre. Make the record you want to make. Don’t try to make the record that you think people will like you for. Make the one that’s authentic."

Based on a True Story marks Smith's first full-length album since 2005's Lost and Found. The album features collaborations with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, and Jac Ross, among others.

Based on a True Story is out now!