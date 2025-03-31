Meghan Markle gives nod to UK tradition hours after Kate’s message

Meghan Markle, who moved to the US in 2020 following her exit from the royal family, commemorated a special occasion specific to UK.

Mother’s Day in the United States will not be marked until May, but British version of the holiday is celebrated on the last Sunday of March.

The Duchess of Sussex on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share an aesthetic photo of a homemade lemon pie with a special message.

“Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK,” she wrote adding a lemon emoji at the end.

Meghan’s message had come just hours after Kate Middleton issued a touching message accompanied with a montage video of scenic views.

“Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary,” Kate wrote in the personal message. “This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life.”

There were a few similarities between Meghan and Kate’s post. Just like Kate did not share a family photo as per tradition, Meghan also opted for an aesthetic shot.

Meanwhile, the message from the Duchess could also be seen as nod to Kate, as reports suggest the Princess of Wales is working as a “mediator” between Prince Harry and Prince William to finally end the years’ long rift.