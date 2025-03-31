Jack Black makes ‘terror’ joke ahead of ‘Saturday Night Live’ return

Jack Black about ‘Saturday Night Live’ return

Jack Black is gearing up for his big return to Saturday Night Live—and according to him, it’s bringing on some serious late-night jitters.

“Just you know, having lots of nightmares and night terrors and also fond memories flooding back,” Black, 55, joked to Variety on March 30 about his preparation process. “It’s crazy, very exciting.”

Set to host the NBC comedy staple on April 5 for the first time in nearly two decades, Black admitted the whole experience feels “cray cray.”

He’ll be joined by musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

As for what hilarious sketches he’ll be diving into? Even he has no idea yet.

“You know what they’re thinking about right now? They are just all in a dead coma from last night’s show,” Black quipped about SNL’s cast and writers.

“Maybe some of them are thinking of some ideas, but I’m really thinking it’s one of those shows they put together in one week, that’s part of the excitement.”

Despite the unpredictability, Black has nothing but love for the current cast.

“I call them kids because I was on that show before some of them were born—except for Kenan [Thompson], we’re around the same age,” he joked.

Black last hosted SNL on December 17, 2005, while promoting King Kong.

This time, he’s taking the stage ahead of A Minecraft Movie, the highly anticipated film adaptation of the hit video game, directed by Jared Hess and set to premiere on April 4.