Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell reunite in Dallas amid wedding drama

Sydney Sweeney takes major step after calling off wedding with fiancé

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have sparked speculation after reuniting in Dallas, shortly after the actress called off her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino.

The 27-year-old actress, who recently shared photos without her engagement ring while wearing a printed minidress, was spotted with her Anyone But You co-star in Dallas, Texas.

The American celebrity, who reportedly attended Glen’s sister’s wedding rehearsal dinner as his date, was seen spending time with the 36-year-old actor at a Mexican restaurant.

In the viral images, the Immaculate actress wore a long-sleeved black top, with her blonde locks flowing down her shoulders.

The Running Man star, who donned a green polo shirt, was seen enjoying time with his rumoured girlfriend and a large group at the restaurant.

During an exclusive interview with Business Insider earlier, Powell spoke about the “authentic chemistry” he shared with his co-star while promoting Anyone But You.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. She's very smart. I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together? [Laughs.]

This reunion comes on the heels of the revelation that Sweeney and Davino had called off their wedding amid major issues.

Despite calling off their wedding, which was planned for May, the couple has not officially broken up yet.

For the unversed, the film producer and the Hollywood actress got engaged in 2022.