Pierce Brosnan sets rumours straight about him playing 'James Bond' in next film

Daniel Craig has stepped out of the '007' franchise

Rumours had it that the Mama Mia! actor Pierce Brosnan might be playing the older James Bond in the next movie.

OG Daniel Craig has officially stepped out of the franchise, which adds on responsibility over the creators to search for a new actor to play the titular role.

Pierce and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were the two names surfacing online for the potential fit for the character of '007'.

The 71-year-old Irish actor has dashed down the rumours of him playing the older James Bond.

While speaking at The Jonathan Ross Show, Brosnan opened, "No-one’s spoken to me about it. I’ve heard all of the rumours. Listen, they know where to find me. Let’s see where the wind takes us."

He went on to say, "It’s going to be another man’s job. I’m not looking to go there. I’m quite happy with my career. I’ve done it, it was wonderful. Delightful kind of notion to contemplate."

The Bond film series fate has become very shaky as its original producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli has backed down and has handed over the creative control to Amazon MGM.