Kris Jenner jumps into action as Kylie plans wedding with Timothée Chalamet

As the romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet heats up, momager Kris Jenner is springing into action before any impulsive decision takes place.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Oscar-nominated actor have been dating since mid-2023. They confirmed their romance in September2023 as they were seen getting cosy during a Beyonce concert.

While there were speculations about how long the romance would last between the two, the pair has been going strong. Moreover, there are even reports that Kylie is already planning a wedding with the Wonka actor.

An insider revealed to Closer magazine that Kris is “all for it” when it comes to their relationship. She “adores [Timothée] and anyone can see how happy they are together.”

However, she is setting a major condition for her “impulsive” daughter and “feels she needs to protect her daughter’s bank account”. Kris is constantly telling her youngest to “not be rash” in her romance.

“Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers, and Kris is very clear that they need an iron-clad prenup,” the source told the outlet.

The source noted that Kylie is “she’s by far the most generous out of all the girls, so of course Kris worries she might do something crazy and run off and marry him before they can get an agreement signed.”

They continued, “That’s why there’s a big rush to get it drawn up. He hasn’t proposed but it's being worked on by lawyers, so that it will be ready the moment he does.