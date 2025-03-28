Holly Madison confirms breakup with Zak Bagans after tumultuous relationship

Holly Madison and Zak Bagans called it quits after nearly six years of dating.

The former Girls Next Door star confirmed her breakup during a conversation with Bridget Marquardt, co-host of her Girls Next Level podcast.

"Zak and I broke up for good, for good," she revealed, admitting that they were in an on-again, off-again relationship since they began dating.

Madison, 45, insisted that her breakup is "serious" this time, as the two have unfollowed each other, which they have never done during their past breakups.

"We were very off and on for the past year, very much. So we broke up and I mean unfollowed on social media which we’ve never unfollowed each other before through all the breakups," she explained.

To which her co-host emphasised, "That’s when you know it’s serious."

For the unversed, Madison and the Ghost Adventures host sparked dating rumours in 2019 after she got divorced from Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella.

According to People, the former Playboy Bunny-turned-author-and-entrepreneur and Rotella, 50, welcomed daughter Rainbow in March 2013, followed by their October 2013 nuptials.

In addition to a daughter, the former couple also shares a son, Forest, born in August 2016.

Rotella and Madison finalised their divorce in 2018, five years after tying the knot.