Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi make rare outing with dad Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi enjoys family outing with son Jake Bongiovi and his wife Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown appeared excited to be spending time with the legendary musician and father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi and her husband Jake Bongiovi as the family stepped out together.

The trio were seen at the Miami Open for women’s tennis semifinal match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Thursday, March 27th.

Bon Jovi, was spotted in a casual outfit, based on a grey shirt, with pants and a light pink baseball cap.

While Bongovi sported a black shirt and khaki pants, and Brown wore a red and white strieped outfit, with an overshirt wrapped around her shoulders.

The music star has maintained a good relationship with the Stranger Things star, ever since Bongiovi and her started dating.

The couple got married in a secret ceremony in May 2024, and later had another wedding ceremony with friends and family in October 2024.

Ahead of the big wedding, Bon Jovi gushed about her in conversation with The Times U.K., saying, “I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way."

He continued, "It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago, and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together," referring to his relationship with his longtime wife Dorothea Bongiovi, with whom he shares four kids, including his son.