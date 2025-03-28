Princess Anne takes on key role as King Charles struggles with cancer

Buckingham Palace issued a major update on Princess Anne's key role after King Charles' hospital stay.

The Royal family's official Instagram page released delightful photos from MBEs presenting ceremony which took place in the Palace.

The prestigious royal honour was given to four rowers after they won the Gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024.

The message alongside the pictures reads, "Another medal for Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott, Georgie Brayshaw and Lauren Henry!"

"The four rowers won Gold for @TeamGB at the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024, where they were presented with their medals by The Princess Royal."

At the end of the statement, the King's spokesperson shared, "Yesterday at Buckingham Palace, Her Royal Highness was reunited with the quad as they were presented with their MBEs - congratulations to you all!"

It is important to note that Princess Anne's new update came after King Charles postponed his royal duties and tour of Birmingham due to "temporary side effects" of his cancer treatment.

The monarch has been discharged from hospital and now he is at Clarence House. Royal family's spokesperson said, "As a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled."