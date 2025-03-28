Reese Witherspoon shares valuable advice for people suffering from anxiety

Reese Witherspoon has recently shared valuable advice for people suffering from anxiety.

On March 27, the Legally Blonde actress took to Instagram and posted a video where she reflected on mental health struggle.

Reese gave the reference of author Martha Beck’s insta post about how to manage anxiety. The actress concurred with her theory as she recalled she was with a friend’s daughter last week who told her she was feeling very nervous.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress revealed that the daughter is in high school and “we all can relate as it’s a stressful time”.

However, Reese suggested the high schooler that whenever she’s nervous, “get out of your head and into your hands”.

“Go make something, so she went and make chocolates,” remarked the 49-year-old.

The Morning Show star opened up that it’s not about making chocolates or picking flowers or cooking a meal for your family or friends.

The fact is “get busy doing something” whenever you are anxious, said Reese.

So, the actress completely backed the notion that read, “get out of your head and into your hands”.

Reese also captioned her post, “When you have anxiety: Get out of your head, and into your hands,” adding that the idea was inspired by author and life coach Martha.

