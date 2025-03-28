Hailey Bieber dedicates sweet post to husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is living her best life as proud wife and doting mother of one.

Taking to her social media account, the Rhode founder gave a shoutout to two of the most important people in her life.

On her Instagram stories, she reposted a heartwarming photo shared by her husband Justin Bieber, featuring the Baby hitmaker in an adorable moment with their baby boy Jack Blues Bieber, whom the couple welcomed in August 2024.

"My boys," Hailey, 28, boasted in the caption, adding a row of teary-eyed and an angel wing emoji. The snapshot beautifully captured the loving bond between father and son.

In the picture, the Sorry singer was blocking the baby’s face while kissing the little one whose hand was gently touching his dad’s ear.

It is pertinent to note that Justin’s new post eased fans’ concerns over his health, which had been a topic of discussion after his cryptic posts about "drowing," having "anger issues," and his unapologetic videos capturing him smoking.

In addition, gossips about the couple’s marriage troubles — rumors that have been swirling since they got married six years ago— were also triggered amidst the flurry of his cryptic posts.

Nevertheless, Justin’s public display of affection for his son and wife— Justin’s new post also included a picture of Hailey, smiling— has quelled the rumors, giving a clear notion that everything is fine with the family of three.