Pete Davidson embarrassed by Kim Kardashian fling? 'Oh God'

Pete Davidson couldn’t help but cringe over his fling with Kim Kardashian during an uncomfortable interview about his highly publicised love life.

During his stop at the Everbody’s Live with John Mulaney, the Saturday Night Live alum’s fellow comedian Leunell took a playful dig at his past relationship, questioning how he managed to impress A-listers despite being "an average guy."

"I want to know the mystique, Now, you’ve had Kim K…" she pointed. Just when the guest star brought up the Dog Man voice actor's brief romance with The Kardashians star, he played coy, placing his hand over his face.

"Oh God," Davidson, who has turned to a new leaf wanting to be known for his work rather than his past romances, got visibly uncomfortable.

"[And] several other people, you’ve got this little supermodel right now," Leunell continued, ignoring the Suicide Squad star's growing discomfort as she took a new jab at his current flame.

The King of Staten Island actor has officially become a boyfriend to Elsie Hewett. However, Luenell, 66, jokingly suggested that he must take her out "for the research."

"If that’s what it takes to stop this, yeah," Davidson, 31, awkwardly replied, laughing.

The Bupkis actor and Kardashian, 44, began dating in October 2021 after she hosted SNL and had recently parted ways with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Despite being "happy" and "content" during their nine-month relationship, the two called it quits in August 2022 due to their hectic schedules.

The former couple recently reconnected at the SNL 50th anniversary special in February, and a source told Page Six that the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor "has nothing but love and respect for Kim."



"They are on good terms. He hopes everyone can move on," the insider says of Davidson.