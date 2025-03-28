Demi Lovato gives rare insight into relationship with fiancé Jutes

Demi Lovato has opened up about her relationship dynamics with her fiancé.

The once young popstar had her share of highs and lows growing up, including her gender journey.

Recently, the Let It Go singer revealed what is her current emotional state in life.

The 32-year-old told Us Weekly that she is at a good place in her life owing to her partner.

She gushes over the support she has from Jordan Lutes.

Not only standing by her side for every endeavor she embarks on, but he has also been integral in helping her develop 'a healthy lifestyle'.

As per the outlet, the Substance cowriter aids her in staying healthy and hydrated by 'reminding' her constantly to drink.

The 34-year-old also encourages the Sonny With A Chance actress to cook healthy meals.

For the unversed, the This is Me crooner recently made headlines for her recreation of the iconic scenes from Disney movie Camp Rock.