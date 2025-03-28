Johnny Depp, Bruce Springsteen honour Patti Smith with exclusive concert

Johnny Depp celebrated the legendary singer-songwriter Patti Smith and her legacy with a fitting tribute.

On Wednesday night, March 26, the Pirates of the Carribean star was joined by Smith’s Because the Night co-writer Bruce Springsteen and REM frontman Michael Stipe to honour the poetess with a concert dedicated to her, titled People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith.

According to People, during the special rendition of Smith’s 1988 hit People Have the Power, the songstress herself made a surprise appearance on stage alongside Depp, 61, Stipe, 65, and Springsteen, 75, at the famous New York City venue.

In addition to the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor, the Dancing in the Dark singer, and the rock band’s lead vocalist, the show’s official website listed other performers set to appear during the evening.

Ben Harper, Flea, Glen Hansard, Ryan Reynolds’ ex Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn, and more paid their respects during the show, which lasted for two and a half hours, per Rolling Stones.

In an Instagram video shared by photographer Lynn Goldsmith, Smith’s longtime friend, Depp was seen doing the rehearsals alongside a larger group of performers at City Winery in front of Smith, who was visibly moved while looking at them in admiration.