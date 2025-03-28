Buckingham Palace releases statement as King Charles rushed to hospital

Buckingham Palace released a major statement after King Charles was rushed to hospital amid cancer treatment.

According to the monarch's office, the King has cancelled his royal engagement including his special tour to Birmingham due to the 'side effects' of medical treatment.

The statement reads, "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed."

"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

"His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion."

The royal family's spokesperson shared that the King hopes his missed engagement will be "rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."