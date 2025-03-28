Leonardo DiCaprio makes surprise social media debut to promote new film

'One Battle After Another' hits theatres on September 26

Leonardo DiCaprio is finally making his YouTube debut!

The Oscar-winning actor, 50, launched his own YouTube channel on March 27, marking his first new social media account in years.

His first upload was the highly anticipated trailer for One Battle After Another, the latest film from acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson.

The Titanic star announced the news on Instagram, writing, “#OneBattleAfterAnother trailer is live on my YouTube page at the link in my bio. Subscribe to be the first to see updates on my upcoming projects.”

The film, which was first reported in January 2024, boasts an impressive cast, including Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, and Chase Infiniti.

It also marks Anderson’s first feature since Licorice Pizza, which earned three Oscar nominations in 2021.

DiCaprio, who last appeared in Killers of the Flower Moon, has several projects in the pipeline, including a rumoured crime drama with Martin Scorsese and Dwayne Johnson.

One Battle After Another is set to hit theatres on September 26.