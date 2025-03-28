Kelly Clarkson gets real about struggles of co-parenting

Kelly Clarkson, singer and talk show host, recently opened up about the challenges she faces every time while co-parenting with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The 42-yearold singer, who has two kids, often feels frustrated by the double standards placed on working moms versus dads. However, she’s tired of the different expectations and believes it’s unfair how society treats them differently.

Sharing with Kylie Kelce on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kelly shared: "It's funny though how different it is because even from a young age, like we didn't teach them [that].

"Just innately, you're like, 'He's allowed to be somewhere, but you're not.' Like, that is real interesting.

"There's a lot that I keep in because...co-parenting is fun. It's like, 'Oh, he couldn't come because this,' and I'm like, 'Okay, cool.' Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?"

Kelly also talked about the frustration she feels with schools that schedule events during the day with little notice, making it difficult for many working parents to attend.