Matthew McConaughey explains how two types of fear influence life and career

Matthew McConaughey has recently explained how two types of fears influence his life and career.

In a recent interview, the Interstellar reflected on the two types of fears that impacted his personal and professional life over the years.

“I love being scared,” said the 55-year-old.

Matthew remarked, “We are all happier when we lean in and take the risk of leaning into some blind spots, some unknowns in our life.”

The Serenity actor shared that one type is the “good fear”, which opens the door to “new possibilities, growth, and adventure”

“I don’t know how I’m going to pull this off but I can’t wait to try,” he said.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star continued, “I don’t know what’s gonna be. I don’t know what is on the other side of the door.”

“I don’t know what kind of adventure or experience I’m going to have, but I can’t wait to do it. Find out. That’s a good fear and a reason to go for it,” explained Matthew.

The second fear resulted from the external factors, one that came from uncertainty about others’ intentions or values.

“There is another fear when we are going to head into this unknown situation, where I don’t know if the people, I’ll be working with are as serious about the work as I am,” mentioned the actor.

Matthew added, “That can happen in relationships too… So, I’m scared to go there because I’m not sure that they’re up to par, that they’re gonna hit the mark.”