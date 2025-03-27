Meghan Markle responds after longtime pal spills her big secret

Makeup artist Daniel Martin previously vowed to take the secret to his grave

Meghan Markle is giving her seal of approval after her longtime friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, did a one-eighty.

Martin, who has long kept the details of Meghan’s royal wedding makeup under wraps, finally spilled the secrets during an appearance on the Breaking Beauty Podcast.

“Oh yeah, it’s been six years now,” he casually admitted when asked about the products he used on the Duchess for her and Prince Harry’s 2018 nuptials.

This marks a major shift from his previous stance.

In 2021, Martin vowed to keep the details a mystery, stating, “I’ve never spoken publicly about what it is I used on her [for the wedding].”

Now, four years later, he’s sharing everything — from the Tatcha skincare base to the Dior Backstage makeup range that defined Meghan’s bridal look.

Rather than expressing surprise, Meghan embraced the reveal, sharing a clip of the podcast on Instagram.

“Love you @danielmartin! Let’s keep it glowing, my sweet,” she wrote, linking to her ShopMy storefront, where fans can now purchase her favorite Tatcha and Dior products.

At the same time, the Duchess is keeping busy with promotions for her upcoming As Ever brand.

Her celebrity friends, including Ben Skervin and Abigail Spencer, have been raving about her raspberry jam, sharing glowing reviews on social media. Skervin called it “addictive,” while Spencer highlighted its “Keepsake Packaging.”

Even Pilates Platinum founder Heather Dorak posted a clip of her son enjoying it on toast.