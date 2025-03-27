Selena Gomez unveils Martin Short, Steve Martin’s duties for wedding day

Selena Gomez reveals special role Martin Short and Steve Martin would play at her wedding

Selena Gomez has already thought of special roles for her Only Murders In The Building co-stars for her big day.

The 32-year-old singer and actress shed light on her wedding preparations in an interview on Thursday, March 27th.

The Fetish hitmaker was asked if she plans on having Martin Short and Steve Martin to officiate her wedding to Benny Blanco, in the Drew Barrymore Show.

"Oh my gosh! I hadn't even thought about that," Gomez replied.

The Sunset Blvd songstress went on to share that she has decided on other important roles for her co-stars, "Marty is due to give a speech," she said, "I told him he must."

"Steve will probably pull out his banjo. But I feel like Marty would have an epic speech."

This comes after Gomez shared the actors’ reaction, who have grown really close to her, to her engagement news on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“Steve made sure he sent my assistant an email so my assistant could tell me congratulations," she said. “That’s how he communicates. He always tries to be polite. And it’s very kind, but it’s okay to send a little text.”