Khloé Kardashian slams inappropriate question that still irritates

Khloé Kardashian, now 40, recently got candid about a moment from her younger years that still leaves a bad taste in her mouth.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star who first rose to fame when their family show kicked off in 2007, shared her experience of being asked uncomfortable and sexual questions in her early twenties.

During recent episode of her podcast Khloe in Wonderland, the Good American owner shared: "I remember when we started being on TV when I was 21 or 22,' Khloé recalled. 'I remember the questions people would ask, and it was a different time then too, they would ask such intrusive questions."

Looking back in time, she’s shocked that adults thought it was okay to invade her privacy with such personal questions.

"Now, when I see old clips of myself, I'm like, 'The audacity that even that adult thinks I should answer that.'"

Khloé further revealed that some of the questions even crossed the line, getting way too personal and sexual for her liking.

"It could be a sexual thing," she shared. "It doesn't even mean I'm doing that thing. I just don't think that's for you to even have out there—if I am or if I'm not."

The mother of two, Khloé feels more confident in setting boundaries now, something age and experience have helped her.