Nicole Kidman's thriller gets ripped apart by critics despite shocking twist

Nicole Kidman's 'unsettling' new thriller garners criticism worldwide

Nicole Kidman's unsettling new thriller has taken the internet by storm as viewers call it 'wreck' and 'deadly dull.'

The 'widely unpredictable' film, which co-stars Matthew Macfadyen and Gael García Bernal, tells the tale of a teacher and homemaker who shares a beautiful life with her husband and son in Holland, Michigan.

Holland's latest film has faced criticism across multiple platforms, including IndieWire, which noted, "There's a decent movie in here somewhere, but you'd be digging up a lot of tulips to get to it."

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film boasts a dismal 35% approval rating. Matt Donato of Daily Dead was equally unimpressed, stating, “It’s baffling how such a talented cast and crew can be attached to such a wreck, but here we are. The award for 2025’s most disappointing release has a clear frontrunner.

Although some praised the plot, saying that the film had a significant twist at the end that made it worth it.

This comes hot on the heels of Kidman’s films, including Babygirl, A Family Affair and Spellbound, as well as Expats and The Perfect Couple on TV.