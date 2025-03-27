Chappell Roan spills the tea on daring green Governors Ball costume

Chappell Roan reveals how long it took to remove green body paint after Governors Ball

Chappell Roan, who is no stranger to a challenging costume, felt her limits tested when she sported an all-green look.

The 27-year-old pop superstar transformed into Lady Liberty for her Governors Ball performance last year, and painted her body green.

Although the outfit hit the mark, she revealed that it took four days for her to fully get rid of the green paint.

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker was surprised to find out that the paint wouldn’t even budge, “Like, it didn’t come off,” she said, in Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, on Wednesday.

“The way I got that off was I took three baths, not soap, dish soap. I literally poured dish soap in and scrubbed rubbed my whole body with coconut oil, jumped in, scrubbed with a literal, like, kitchen sponge,” Roan continued.

Although the Grammy winner got rid of the paint eventually, the green tint lasted for a while. “I literally looked moldy for four days,” she said.

Roan completed her infamous look with a shiny crown headpiece, a latex tube top and a fringe skirt.

At the start of her performance, the Casual songstress told the audience she chose to pay tribute to Lady Liberty because she is “the biggest queen of them all.”

Roan then quoted a part of the poem inscribed on the statue, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free.”