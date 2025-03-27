Prince Harry receives bad news after bombshell announcement

Prince Harry is embroiled in fresh controversy after his unexpected announcement amid ongoing boardroom tensions.

The Duke of Sussex's decision to step down as a patron of Sentebale charity has reportedly contradicted earlier reports about court proceedings.

It was initially reported that a judge had granted an injunction to prevent the removal of chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka.

As reported by GB News, the rift centres on a boardroom turmoil that saw several trustees leave the organisation, following a conflict with its chairperson.

As per reports, the situation turned sour when trustees formally requested her resignation and she declined, they even attempted to force the move through a vote.

In reaction, Dr Chandauka reportedly filed a legal challenge at the High Court to prevent their meeting.

While there is no formal record of proceedings at the Royal Courts of Justice, sources told the outlet that the court did not grant an injunction.

As the charity board meeting was ultimately cancelled, the judge reportedly decided no further hearing or court appearance was necessary.

It remains unclear where this leaves Dr Chandauka's legal challenge. However, Prince Harry is not personally the subject of any legal action in this matter.

It emerges after the Duke of Sussex dramatically quit as patron on Tuesday night amid the ongoing tension within the executives.