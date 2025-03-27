IHC directs defence secretary for report on journalist's missing brothers

A general view of the Islamabad High Court. — Geo News/File

ISLAMABAD: A report on two missing brothers of a senior journalist has been sought from the defence secretary by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC issued an order in this regard, during a hearing on the mother's petition regarding the disappearance of her two sons. They are the brothers of Ahmad Noorani, a Pakistani journalist who lives in the United States.

During the court proceedings, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi informed the court that he himself supervised a special investigation team, but the missing brothers could not yet been found. He stated that all possible avenues were being explored, including geo-fencing and obtaining Call Detail Records (CDRs), but no leads had emerged.

“A team is formed under the supervision of the senior superintendent of police (operations). They [the missing brothers] are not present with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) or in 27 police stations [that fall within his jurisdiction].

“We have sought details from IGs and IG prisons all over the country as well. We have written to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also. However, we [have so far] found no lead even after getting the nearby districts and hospitals checked by the chief commissioner.

“Even no persons bearing their names have left the country. We got check from hotline 15 as well but they also did not receive any call regarding them,” said the IG.

The court inquired if there was any solution for that. Upon which, the IG Islamabad sought time for their search, saying they were trying their best for the missing persons' recovery.

Advocate Imaan Mazari, representing the petitioner, raised concerns about the alleged involvement of intelligence agencies under the Ministry of Interior. Criticising the police's handling of the case, she questioned if the safe houses had been checked.

“Did they check the ones who we have accused? Did they check the safe houses? A journalist was taken away and then he was produced by the FIA a day ago,” said Mazari, referring to another case of a missing person.

The court said it would look further into it once the reply came on the notice sent in this regard.

IHC Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas remarked that a response from the Ministry of Defence was now crucial. He directed the defence secretary to submit a reply at the next hearing.

The petitioner's mother, who was present in the court, became emotional and asked: "If something happens to my sons, who will be responsible?" She pleaded the court to consider her situation as a mother.

The court acknowledged the gravity of the situation and adjourned the hearing until after Eidul Fitr, while seeking a response from the defence secretary.