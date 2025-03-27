PMD issues Karachi's weather forecast for Eid ul Fitr

A view of foggy weather on the arrival of winter season at morning time in the city. — APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued its forecast for the Eid ul Fitr in the metropolis saying that the weather will remain hot and dry during the holidays.

The Met Office has said that the mercury is likely to remain between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius on Eid days with hot and dry winds expected to blow from the northwest in the morning hours.

The temperature is then expected to rise from April 4 and is likely to reach 39°C.

Karachi's weather forecast is to be taken in the context of Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Afzal's prediction of a significant increase in temperature in the country in the coming months.

According to the expert, metropolitan areas will experience heatwave conditions due to the urban heat island effect, accelerating drought conditions.

Afzal warned that most parts of the country will experience hot and dry weather, with temperatures likely to remain 2°C. to 3°C above normal.

Whereas in Karachi, he said that daytime temperatures were expected to rise by 3°C to 4°C above normal levels, adding to the discomfort for citizens.