Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook star in Netflix's Racy K-drama 'Scandals'

Netflix has announced its next high-profile Korean drama series, Scandals, an adaptation of the 2003 film Untold Scandal, which reimagines the classic French novel Dangerous Liaisons in Korea's Joseon era.
The show boasts a star-studded cast, including Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana, and has already begun filming in Seoul.
Directed by Jung Ji-woo, Scandals revolves around a daring love game between high-born Lady Cho (Son) and playboy Cho Won (Ji), with young widow Hui-yeon (Nana) caught in the middle.
According to Netflix, Scandals "brings to life a world where love and temptation were taboo" and depicts characters who challenge societal norms. The series promises to be a sumptuous recreation of Korea's Joseon era.
Son's character, Lady Cho, is described as a "strategist" and "a woman of talent and charm who goes against the limitations placed on women of her time."
Ji's character, Cho Won, is a "captivating" pleasure-seeker who doesn't trust love, while Nana's character, Hui-yeon, is a widow conflicted by complex emotions and attraction.
No release date has been announced, but Scandals is expected to premiere later this year.
Miley Cyrus's ninth studio album 'Something Beautiful', produced by herself and Shawn Everett
Duke of Sussex raises health concerns as row over Sentebale escalates
Jelly Roll is a father of 16-year-old daughter Bailee Ann, whose biological mother is a drug addict
Jennifer Lopez expresses anger over Ben Affleck’s reason behind their divorce
Michael Caine talks about forming immediate friendship with Vin Diesel 30 years ago
Billie Eilish reignites relationship rumours after 'affectionate' outing with Nat Wolff