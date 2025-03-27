Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook star in Netflix's Racy K-drama 'Scandals'

Netflix has announced its next high-profile Korean drama series, Scandals, an adaptation of the 2003 film Untold Scandal, which reimagines the classic French novel Dangerous Liaisons in Korea's Joseon era.

The show boasts a star-studded cast, including Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana, and has already begun filming in Seoul.

Directed by Jung Ji-woo, Scandals revolves around a daring love game between high-born Lady Cho (Son) and playboy Cho Won (Ji), with young widow Hui-yeon (Nana) caught in the middle.

According to Netflix, Scandals "brings to life a world where love and temptation were taboo" and depicts characters who challenge societal norms. The series promises to be a sumptuous recreation of Korea's Joseon era.

Son's character, Lady Cho, is described as a "strategist" and "a woman of talent and charm who goes against the limitations placed on women of her time."

Ji's character, Cho Won, is a "captivating" pleasure-seeker who doesn't trust love, while Nana's character, Hui-yeon, is a widow conflicted by complex emotions and attraction.

No release date has been announced, but Scandals is expected to premiere later this year.