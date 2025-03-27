Prince William issues statement as Prince Harry takes upsetting decision

Prince William appears to have delivered an emotional blow to his estranged brother Prince Harry, as he took a heart-breaking decision about his charity.

The Prince of Wales, who was granted a new patronage by King Charles, made an announcement on Wednesday about his new honour and spoke about mental health support.

“Delighted to become Patron of @wearefarmingminds,” the statement released by Kensington Palace read. “Founded by Duchy of Cornwall tenants Sam and Emily Stables, this brilliant charity provides training, events, information, support and advice on mental health to farmers in Herefordshire and beyond.”

It continued, “The link with We Are Farming Minds forms a crucial part of the Duchy’s rural mental health strategy, which aims to prioritise and destigmatise mental health support for farmers and tenants.

“With all the external pressured faced by farmers, it has never been more important to break the stigma and support better mental health. Thanks for hosting a great conversation, @vicknhope.”

William’s message about the charity comes at the heels of the Duke of Sussex’s big loss, as Harry quit his African charity, Sentebale, which he founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso.

The shocking decision to resign from the charity, which was created in honour of Princess Diana and Seeiso’s mother 'Mamohato Bereng Seeiso, was revealed on Tuesday after a fallout with chairperson, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Sentebale was one of the charities that Harry had continued to be a patron for following his exit from the Royal Family. While William is able to freely carry on with his charity work, Harry seems to losing his remaining connections to the royals one by one.