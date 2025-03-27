Sydney Sweeney, fiancé Jonathan Davino ‘call off wedding for now’

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino call off wedding

The wedding’s off, at least for now.

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino are hitting a rough patch, but they’re not ready to call it quits just yet, nor to tie the knot.

A source exclusively reveals that the couple has been facing “major issues” and, while they haven’t officially broken up, they’ve decided to put their wedding plans on hold.

“Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now,” the insider shares, as per Us Weekly.

Sweeney, 27, and Davino, 41, first sparked romance rumors in 2018 before getting engaged four years later.

However, according to the source, all wedding plans have come “to a halt.”

“They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it,” the insider claims, adding that Sweeney “wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress.”

Their main hurdle? The actress’ demanding schedule.

“A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments,” the source explains.

“She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.”

It seems the pressure of Sweeney’s rising Hollywood stardom has been weighing on their relationship, especially when she’s promoting a new project.

“Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars,” the insider adds.

“It’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan.”

For now, the wedding is on pause—but whether the couple will find their way back to the altar remains to be seen.