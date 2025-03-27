Real reason behind Jennifer Aniston, Chelsea Handler laid bare

Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler, who were friends a long time ago, now barely talk to each other.

Sharing the real reason behind their feud, a source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Jennifer and Chelsea were not more than a “showbiz friendship”.

“Chelsea was never a perfect fit with the rest of Jen's ageing, well-off social circle, but if you go back 12 or 15 years,” continued an insider.

But “when Chelsea was becoming a household name for her late-night cable show, she and Jen talked all the time and there was real sharing going on between them,” revealed a source.

The source noted, “The bottom line is that it was always a show business friendship, nothing more.”

It is pertinent to mention that Chelsea gained access into Jennifer’s circle as she would speak against Angelina Jolie.

“Their whole relationship was defined by Jen's anger with and antagonism toward Angelina Jolie,” remarked an insider.

The source pointed out that Jennifer “has moved past that stuff and doesn't have the time or will to sit around and trash-talk her enemies with Chelsea”.

“That doesn't mean that if Chelsea were in trouble or needed a big favour, Jen wouldn't be there for her,” said an insider.

However, the source further said that when “it got to the point that Chelsea was openly commenting on Angelina without a filter, Jen had to pull back a little”.

“Jennifer values her independence and never wanted anybody to fight battles she could easily fight herself,” she added.