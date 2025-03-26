Lady Gaga delights fans with new surprise for ‘Mayhem’ tour

Lady Gaga makes big announcement for upcoming tour

Lady Gaga has a new surprise up her sleeve, which she has now shared with her fans.

The 38-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 26th, and delivered the exciting news.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” the Bad Romance hitmaker wrote in caption.

“It came together super quickly thanks to [music promoter] Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

The How Bad Do U Want Me songstress explained her vision for the concert and added that she booked arenas instead of stadiums to have “the opportunity to control the details of the show,” which will be a “the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it.”

Gaga teased in her press release that she wanted “to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate, closer, more connected” with her fans, who are called Little Monsters.

The tour in promotion of her latest album, Mayhem, starts on July 16th in Las Vegas, followed by stops in US cities including New York, Miami and Chicago, through September.

It will be followed by a European leg which is scheduled to conclude in November.