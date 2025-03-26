Dave Grohl, wife give major update on marriage after infidelity scandal

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum shed light on marital woes after public scandal

Dave Grohl, who recently sparked debate over infidelity scandal, issued new update on his marital life with Jordyn Bloom.

A source close to the 56-year-old musician shared that the couple is trying to move on from the situation as a couple.

“Jordyn has forgiven Dave and is trying to move on,” told the source to Us Weekly.

Although, “She is [still] completely devastated by the situation but is standing by his side.”

The insider went on to add that “They are going to counseling, and Dave has been doing anything he can to win back Jordyn’s trust. Neither of them wants the family broken.”

This comes after Grohl and Blum’s marriage came under scrutiny when the Foo Fighters lead singer declared that he had fathered a child with someone else.

The couple share three daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

Taking the accountability at the time, the musician shared a statement on Instagram, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”