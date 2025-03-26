Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stands by Princess Beatrice on her 'emotional' new project

Princess Beatrice has teamed up with her close friend, Alice Naylor-Leyland, to unveil a brand-new baby shower collection- a collaboration that beautifully honours their shared journey through motherhood and friendship.

The exciting project was announced on Instagram, where Naylor posted photos with the Princess of York.

Expressing her joy, Alice wrote, 'Has been honour working with Princess Beatrice on new baby shower collection as delighted to celebrate motherhood.'

Princess Beatrice's supportive husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also made his feelings clear by liking the post, publicly acknowledging how proud he is of his wife on her 'emotional 'new project.

The collection launch comes shortly after Beatrice shared a piece in Vogue, reflecting on the emotional experience of giving birth to her daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, who arrived prematurely.

The couple's united front and Beatrice's latest venture further highlight their bond-and their dedication to shining a light on the realities of motherhood.